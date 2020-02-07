After spending the first half of his latest “A Closer Look” segment breaking down President Donald Trump’s “rambling non-speech fever dream or whatever the hell it was” at the White House on Thursday, Seth Meyers moved on to the one Republican who dared to vote against him in the impeachment trial.

“While it’s true that Trump was acquitted, his good news was stepped on by the fact that Republican Senator Mitt Romney sided with Democrats and voted to convict him,” the Late Night host said. He called that one vote a “historical stain” that will remain on Trump’s record forever.

As expected, Trump fired back at Romney with what Meyers described as a “bizarre ad” that accused the member of his own party of being a “secret Democratic traitor.”

“But I’m not sure the ad had quite the damaging effect on Romney that Trump hoped it would have,” he continued before playing a clip of the video, which plays like an action movie trailer.

“Look, I’m no Mitt Romney superfan, but you do realize this ad makes him look incredibly cool, right?” Meyers asked. “I didn’t realize it was possible to take a boring private equity robot like Romney and turn him into James Bond, but Trump did it. He’s literally wearing sunglasses and you describe him as ‘slick, stealthy and a secret asset.’ You might as well give him a martini, an Aston Martin and put him next to Pussy Galore.”

Like other late-night hosts and pundits have done this week, Meyers contrasted Romney’s bold stand with Senator Susan Collins’ utter capitulation.

“Why do you think Trump would have learned anything?” he asked Collins, who suggested the president had been chastened by impeachment. “Just today he said the call was ‘perfect’ again. Trump is incapable of learning. It doesn’t matter what the subject is. Spelling, geography, he never learns. Remember, this is a guy who has misspelled his wife’s name and his own name and who has literally invented multiple fake countries.”