During a sit-down interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham this week, President Donald Trump admitted that he hadn’t yet read the bipartisan deal to keep the government open because he was rushing over to see her. “It was between the deal and you and I had to choose you,” he told her.

“He literally said, I had a choice between running the government and going on Fox News, and I chose Fox News,” Seth Meyers explained on Wednesday’s Late Night. “No quote has ever summed up Trump’s presidency better than that.”

“We are in this situation because Trump sold his supporters an obvious lie that he had no intention of keeping and now he’s desperately trying to save face,” the host said later in his “A Closer Look” segment, pointing to Trump’s latest attempts to convince his followers that the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is already being built.

But they didn’t get the “Finish the wall!” memo, which meant Trump had to correct them at this week’s El Paso rally. After they chanted, “Build the wall!” he told them, “You really mean ‘finish that wall,’ because we’ve built a lot of it.” That line prompted Meyers to call him the “world’s shittiest hypnotist.”

“Even your supporters know that you haven’t started the wall,” Meyers said. “Because they know that if you had, Fox News would have a camera pointed at it 24/7 and the foreman on the job would be the fourth Fox & Friend .”

“This is the lesson of Trump’s presidency so far,” he continued. “You can’t negotiate with someone who inhabits a different reality than you do. Trump spends all day digesting lies from Fox News. Fox News, in turn, reinforces his alternate reality.”

From Sean Hannity insisting the president did not “cave” when he reopened the government without getting his wall last month to Steve Doocy this week predicting Trump has “something up his sleeve” during these current negotiations, they refuse to ever admit that he might be losing.

“If Trump ever has anything up his sleeve, it’s a cheeseburger that somehow got stuck there,” Meyers joked.