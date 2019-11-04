CHEAT SHEET
Seth Meyers’ Netflix Stand-Up Special Lets You Skip the Trump Jokes
Seth Meyers’ upcoming Netflix comedy special, Lobby Baby, will include a feature that allows viewers to skip over the comedian’s jokes about President Trump. Meyers asked the streaming platform to include the “skip politics” button, akin to the “skip intro” button included for television shows, as a nod to viewers who expect the Late Night host to take aim at Trump. “It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” Meyers said. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the President.’” Meyers has become known for his Trump jabs, and has a nightly segment dedicated to satirical political analysis titled: A Close Look. The comedian, however, said he doesn’t expect most viewers to opt out of his Trump material. “I think, look, sometimes at a fancy restaurant they’ll put parsley on your plate and you’ll think, well, that’s a nice touch,” Meyers said. “But you’re not going to eat the parsley.”