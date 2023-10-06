That Donald Trump’s name is being floated by some Republicans to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House isn’t exactly surprising. But one person who is unexpectedly rooting for Trump, and making jaws drop because of it, is Seth Meyers.

During Thursday’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers gave a detailed report on the “clusterfuck” that is the Republican party, as evidenced by the fact that some members are indeed looking to the quadruple-indicted former POTUS for any sort of direction.

“Yes, tensions are high and Republicans are near fisticuffs. So naturally, the person to help calm things down is Donald Trump,” said Meyers. “The Republican party is such a mess, they’re asking for help from a guy who’s in court for fraud because no one else is willing to help them out. The GOP is like a guy who’s so desperate for a ride to the airport, he calls a friend who’s under house arrest.”

Some outlets are reporting that Trump is planning to fly to Washington, D.C. next week to jump right into the melee. Meyers isn’t sure that a trip to the Capitol—or “back to the scene of the crime,” as he calls it—is the wisest move Trump could make. But upon further reflection Meyers determined that giving Trump the Speaker gig could actually be the best way to Make America Great Again.

“He’ll be miserable by Day 2,” Meyers predicted. “It’s all boring procedure and filing legislation and saying mind-numbing shit like ‘The gentleman from South Carolina is recognized.’ He would hate it so much, he’ll actually want to go to prison.”