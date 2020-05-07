According to Seth Meyers, one of the “enduring images” of the coronavirus crisis might end up being President Donald Trump touring a mask factory without a mask on as the song “Live and Let Die” played in the background. “Welcome to the resistance, Honeywell factory floor DJ?” he joked.

“‘Live and Let Die’ playing while Trump tours a mask factory during a pandemic is the surest sign yet that we’re living in a video game,” the Late Night host added Wednesday night.

Meyers went on to call Trump’s characterization of the American people as “warriors” in the fight against the coronavirus “truly sadistic,” adding, “The president is telling you to go out and face off against this deadly virus all for the sake of the stock market. The only way that could be more out of touch is if he said it while dousing himself in Purell and holding a 36-pack of toilet paper.”

“Instead of taking any responsibility for the situation, Trump and his toadies on state TV are whining that he hasn’t gotten enough credit for only letting 70,000 Americans die and 30 million lose their jobs,” the host said later.

Which brought him to “human beer keg” Jesse Watters, who went on a particularly outrageous rant this week about how the media would have covered Barack Obama if he were still president during the pandemic.

“It would go something like this,” Watters said on The Five . “Barack Obama, putting politics aside and sacrificing, the key to a successful re-election. Shut down the economy, just in order to save lives.” He went on to argue that Trump “just wants fair coverage” because he “never got credit” for winning the 2016 election or the economy that he inherited from Obama.

“Oh my god, you sound like the whiniest pledge in Sigma Chi,” Meyers responded, before offering up his own imitation: “‘The dean is shutting down our blackface party, completely ignoring the fact that it was a fundraiser to help local cocaine dealers!’”