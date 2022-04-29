On Thursday, Late Night host Seth Meyers moved his attention from Ivanka Trump’s Jan. 6 coup texts to ones that came in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who believes that Jews control the weather with a space laser, that wearing a protective mask in Congress is tantamount to the Holocaust, and who recently said she reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police over a joke (but liberals are the real snowflakes).

“It seems like virtually the entirety of the Trump administration and his closest allies in Congress were involved in some way, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who we now know was also texting [Mark] Meadows more than week after the insurrection about the possibility of Trump declaring martial law to stay in power… only Greene misspelled the word ‘martial’ in the dumbest possible way,” Meyers explained.

Indeed, on Jan. 17, 2021, Greene texted then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows: “In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall [sic] law.”

“That’s right—she spelled it like the name Marshall,” offered Meyers, before making a crack about the department store. “Now, in her defense, Marjorie Taylor Greene probably just confused martial law with Marshall’s law, which she violates every time she tries to bring more than six items into the changing room, at which point she’s escorted from the store screaming, ‘It’s my constitutional right to find comfortable slacks at a reasonable price!’”

Then, during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, whose own brother thinks she’s a racist “monster,” Greene appeared to imply that the text messages weren’t hers—while also stating that it wasn’t her idea to propose martial law, she was just informing Meadows (and by extension Trump) that it was an idea being floated.

“Those are reportedly my text messages. I think if people read them for themselves, if those were my text messages, they clearly say that I wasn’t calling for that. I actually said that that’s something I don’t know about,” she told Ingraham. “I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law. I don’t know if you have that up on the screen right now, because I can’t see it, but if you put that text message up, it’s clear and easy to read that—if that’s my text messages and that’s what they’re reporting, I don’t recall if they are, but if they are, those text messages do not say ‘calling for martial law.’”

“So you don’t know if the texts, which you’ve seen, are actually yours?” asked Meyers, adding, “They all do the same thing: Lie, get caught lying, then talk in nonsense word-salad circles of inscrutable bullshit to try to get out of it.”