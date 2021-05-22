Marjorie Taylor Greene Says House Mask Mandate is Like ‘Being Taken to Gas Chambers in Nazi Germany’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has compared Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House mask mandate to the Holocaust, CNN reports. In an episode of David Brody’s podcast “The Water Cooler,” Greene called Pelosi “mentally ill” for asking Republican members of congress to prove they had been vaccinated before she would allow them to enter the House without a mask on. “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star,” she said. “They were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
Many republican leaders condemned Greene for her comments, including Rep. Liz Cheney, who said her words were “evil lunacy.” The American Jewish Congress urged Greene to apologize, and said, “You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars gas chambers and other Nazi atrocities. Such comparisons demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech.”
Greene has made anti-Semitic comments in the past. She has implied that a “space laser” connected to Jewish banking families was responsible for the 2018 Camp Fire in California. She also liked a tweet that suggested Israel was involved in John F. Kennedy’s assassination, according to Salon. And she rose to prominence as a promoter of the anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy theory.