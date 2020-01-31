As the Trump impeachment trial appeared to near its inevitable end in the Senate, Seth Meyers took “A Closer Look” at how the president’s lawyers have approached his defense Thursday night. And he particularly enjoyed the performance of former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Late Night host shared a clip of Bondi trying to make an accusation against Hunter Biden “except she clearly could not find her notes and was lost without them.” Meyers mocked her desperate attempt to find the facts in her stack of papers, saying, “Pam Bondi… you… fucked… up.”

“Where does Trump find these lawyers?” he asked. “Did he see her on a bus stop bench ad? Or just on a bus stop bench? She’s like a failed game show contestant whose fallback career was defending the president.”

From there, Meyers moved on to Alan Dershowitz, the Trump defense attorney who has received the loudest criticism this week for arguing that the president can essentially do whatever he wants to get elected if he believes his election is in the “public interest.”

“That is an absolutely insane argument that is antithetical to literally everything the founders believed when they wrote the Constitution,” the host said. “He’s saying that if you believe that you being president is what’s best for the country, then you’re allowed to do whatever you want in order to remain president. That’s insane.”