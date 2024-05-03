“There’s a lot going on right now,” Seth Meyers declared at the top of Thursday’s “A Closer Look”—so much so that he repeated that claim again about four minutes into the segment.

While Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial continues, so too do the pro-Palestinian protests popping up at college campuses across the country—and Meyers seems a little shocked that it’s not the former story that has people most enthralled. But Trump and those college protests collided this week when the former president decided to call into his pal Sean Hannity at Fox News to offer his opinion on the matter on Tuesday and claim that the protests are being organized and run by some nefarious outside operation.

“Well I really think you have a lot of paid agitators,” Trump told Hannity. “Professional agitators in here, too.”

Trump’s proof that the protests being held on college campuses nationwide aren’t being organized or orchestrated by a school’s students? The carefully printed signs, of course.

“When you see signs and they’re all identical, that means they’re being paid by a source,” said the former president—who you think might have other things to worry about.

“These are hand-painted signs where people would go to their basement and paint something because they really believe it,” Trump concluded. “These are all signs that are identical.They’re made by the same printer.”

“Oh my god, he’s right,” Meyers added, sarcastically. “That can mean only one thing: the outside agitator is… Kinko’s!”

But what really struck Meyers was the irony of Trump’s argument at all:

“Seriously, you think a political gathering with a bunch of printed signs that all look the same is evidence of something nefarious? In that case, let’s send the National Guard to break up the next Trump rally.”

After cutting to images of a Trump rally, where supporters proudly held up their Trump 2024 signs, Meyers admitted that the pro-Trump fighters’ posters “looked so recently printed, I’m surprised they’re not too hot to hold,” said Meyers.