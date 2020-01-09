Seth Meyers Tears Into Trump for Blaming Iran Mess on Obama

Seth Meyers on Wednesday night took on President Donald Trump’s address to the nation about the prospect of war with Iran. “This speech swung wildly from bluster to threats to offerings of peace to flat-out lies,” the Late Night host said. “In fact, you’ll never guess who Trump blamed for the military conflict he provoked by assassinating a top Iranian general.”

Meyers went on to hit Trump for repeating an “insane talking point” his Republican allies and Fox News pundits have been spreading this week, placing the blame on President Barack Obama.

“The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” Trump said in his speech.

“You’re blaming Obama for this?!” Meyers asked. “First of all, he pursued diplomacy with Iran. Second, the guy’s been out of office for three years. He’s been busy wind-surfing, whitewater rafting and gradually unbuttoning his shirt one button at a time.”

Citing an Associated Press fact check, Meyers called Trump’s claim about Obama giving Iran billions of dollars a “lie that has been repeatedly debunked.” But “it doesn’t matter to these guys because they’re all obsessed with Obama,” he said of Trump and his biggest sycophants.

“Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot you can criticize about Obama’s expansion of war powers and the national security state and his use of drones,” the host continued, “but it’s insane to blame Obama for a military conflict with a country he pursued peace with. What’s Trump going to blame him for next? Is Obama the one who told you to breathe in through your nose before every word like a scuba diver about to go underwater?”