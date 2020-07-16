Seth Meyers summed up Donald Trump’s 2020 platform on Wednesday as a movement that “rejects science and empathy in favor of dumb culture war grievances like statues and cancel culture.”

“As a highly infectious deadly disease spreads like wildfire, the supposedly pro-life party has abandoned you,” the Late Night host continued. That includes Ivanka Trump, who this week launched a new unemployment ad campaign under the banner “Find something new!”

“Ivanka Trump is the last person who should be lecturing anyone on learning new skills to cope with a job loss,” Meyers said. “The only skills she has are having a rich father, making scarves that catch fire and unnaturally holding up a can of beans, as she demonstrated with this incredibly dumb and most likely illegal tweet last night advertising Goya after the CEO praised Trump.”

According to the United States Office of Government Ethics, “Executive branch employees may not use their Government positions to suggest that the agency or any part of the executive branch endorses an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person.”

The host went on to joke that Ivanka Trump “looks like she’s auditioning to be a game show model in the ‘80s,” imagining the announcer saying, “The vaccine was behind door number one, but you’ve won a supply of Goya beans! Show ‘em the beans, Ivanka!”