Seth Moulton Expected to Raise $1 Million for Democratic Candidates

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) is unveiling a new set of endorsements on Thursday in conjunction with his national travel on behalf of Democrats in battleground states along with a New York City fundraiser for his slate of endorsed candidates.

“These past few years have been hard,” he told The Daily Beast. “It’s time for us to get back to building an America where everyone has the opportunity to earn a good living, where our country is safe and strong, and where we have leaders that deserve our trust. An America we can be proud of once again.”

Among the endorsements are Connecticut Democratic congressional candidate Jahana Hayes, New York Democratic congressional candidate Antonio Delgado, and Iowa Democratic congressional candidate Cindy Axne. Moulton is also backing Lupe Valdez, the Democrats’ gubernatorial pick in Texas, Arizona’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia, Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams, and Mandela Barnes, the lieutenant-gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin.

“I’m glad to have his support,” Barnes said in an interview with The Daily Beast. “I think it ties into two larger narratives, one being that of the need to build a bench and support younger leaders and the importance of Wisconsin in this election cycle.” He said that there were no current plans for Moulton to travel to the Badger State but it could be forthcoming.

As part of this aggressive midterm involvement, Moulton, currently serving his second term in Congress, will also hold a fundraiser in New York City on Friday that is expected to bring in $1 million.

This week he has also traveled to Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota to campaign with congressional candidates in battleground districts. Moulton had already backed over 30 congressional candidates via his Serve America PAC, in addition to state and local candidates and raised more than $1.2 million in the second quarter of this year alone. According to an aide, a total of $790,000, or over 65 percent, went directly to candidates he had endorsed and Moulton has ranked third among Democratic House members for overall fundraising.

In Amy McGrath’s successful primary campaign for Kentucky’s 6th congressional district, Moulton’s group sent 44,000 get-out-the-vote texts on her behalf the weekend before the vote. He also campaigned with and raised money for Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), who won a shocking special election back in March.

More recently, however, he had less electoral success in New Hampshire where Moulton campaigned for Maura Sullivan, a former Marine who lost a primary challenge in the state’s 1st congressional district after being accused of being a carpetbagger.

Moulton has advocated for new leadership in the House of Representatives but has stated that he won't specifically challenge House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Pelosi reportedly responded to those calls as “inconsequential.” He has also denied that recent trips, including to New Hampshire, have anything to do with presidential aspirations.

“These are exactly the kind of leaders we need to turn this country around, and I’m proud to be supporting them this November,” he said.