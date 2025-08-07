Seth Rogen Admits He Was on Mushrooms for Marc Maron Podcast

Seth Rogen and long-time collaborator Evan Goldberg were deep into a mushroom trip when they sat down for what was supposed to be a serious early-morning interview on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron.

The duo had just wrapped the premiere of This Is The End back in 2013 and, in true method form, apparently took the title a little too literally.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Rogen told Jimmy Fallon that a surrealist scene from his new show, The Studio, about giving a studio presentation while accidentally “macrodosing” mushrooms, wasn’t fiction. “That is 100 percent based on a thing that happened to me and Evan in real life,” he said.

The night before their big Maron sit-down, the two decided to celebrate the movie’s premiere with “a lot of mushrooms.” The next morning, en route to the interview, they both came to a shared psychedelic realization.

Rogen during a later appearance on Maron's pod, in 2020. WTF with Marc Maron

“We looked at each other and we were both like, ‘I think I’m still on mushrooms,’” Rogen recalled.

In a frantic attempt to come down, they asked their driver to stop at Starbucks to embark on a caffeine overload. “We just pound as much coffee as we fathomably can… and hopefully it, like, shocks our brains back into being normal.”

Instead, the coffee “caused our hearts to beat really fast and surged all the mushrooms through our body again in a crazy way,” Rogen said. They then found themselves staring at each other across Marc Maron’s guesthouse studio, still very much high.

“There was a moment where I felt like a hand reach out and touch my hand, and it was Evan just staring at me,” Rogen said. “And I know the look was, ‘I’m still 100 percent on a lot of mushrooms right now.’”

Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen pose for a photo call for 'This Is The End' in 2013. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The pair went through with the interview anyway. Rogen says he’s too afraid to listen to the episode, but has been told it’s impossible to tell they were high. “Which I think is bad for me as a person,” he joked.

The podcast in question originally aired in 2013, with no mention of the mushrooms—until now. Maron, however, did know they had been partying.