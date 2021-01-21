Seth Rogen Destroys ‘Fascist’ Ted Cruz Over Capitol Riot

In the early hours of Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who recently helped incite a MAGA-zombie coup attempt, thereby endangering his fellow lawmakers and tearing at the fabric of American democracy, got into a Twitter war of words with the comedy actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen.

After Rogen tweeted at Cruz to “fuck off you fascist” (reasonable, all things considered), the fellow Canadian tweeted a screenshot of it accompanied by the pearl-clutching (and confusing) caption: “Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing… not so much. #JobsMatter.”

(For the record, Cruz, who is himself a multimillionaire graduate of Princeton and Harvard Law, and married to a managing director of Goldman Sachs, recently tried to foil the election on behalf of former President Donald Trump, a supposed billionaire real estate magnate and sometime reality-television host who inherited millions of dollars from his father and shits on gold toilets.)

Well, after that, Rogen unloaded on Cruz, tweeting, “Haha get fucked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown.”

He wasn’t finished. “If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you,” wrote Rogen, adding, “Also I’m in four unions.” (Cruz has supported anti-labor laws in the past.)

Rogen, a self-made guy who did not attend college, was referring to the time Trump tweeted out a photo of Cruz’s wife, Heidi, implying that she was ugly—before threatening to “spill the beans” on her, whatever that means.

Trump also accused Cruz’s father, Rafael, of participating in the JFK assassination, and branded the senator “Lyin’ Ted” in the 2016 GOP presidential primaries.

Cruz has served as his humble servant anyway.