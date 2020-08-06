CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Seth Rogen Stars in the HBO Max Original “An American Pickle,” Streaming Now

    BRINED, SEALED, DELIVERED

    Ad by HBO Max

    Ever wondered what your great grandparents might think of your life today? Would they wonder how you can afford a one bedroom apartment all to yourself? Would they understand your job typing into a computer all day (or the concept of computers at all)? Would they be proud of you as a continuation of their legacy? An American Pickle, a new original film from HBO Max, attempts to answer some of those questions with a unique take on the time travel trope. The film, streaming now, stars Seth Rogen in dual roles—as Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920s factory worker who emerges in the present day after being brined in a vat of pickles, and as his great grandson Ben Greenbaum, a mild-mannered computer programmer living in Brooklyn. Stream An American Pickle today, only on HBO Max, and think twice about your idea of the American Dream