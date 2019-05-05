Seven Dead After Taliban Suicide Bomber Detonates at Kabul Police Headquarters

A suicide bomber killed seven and injured at least 55 when he detonated an explosive-laden Humvee in front of Kabul’s police headquarters on Sunday, according to Reuters. The attack follows an escalation in violence in the region as security officials clash with Taliban soldiers for dominance. “At least seven civilians and security officials have been killed,” Abdul Aleem Ghafari, deputy provincial health director, told Reuters. “We have also received bodies of women and children.” The Taliban immediately claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.