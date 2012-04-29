Seven Killed After Bronx Zoo Crash

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
Seven people died at the Bronx Zoo Sunday as a van plunged 60 feet off the Bronx River Parkway and near the park at about 12:30 p.m. All the victims were in the car, three of them being children. Police reported their ages to be from 7 to 84. Police closed the parkway as the accident was investigated; some eyewitnesses claimed the crash was caused by a blown tire. Zoo officials confirmed that the van landed inside of zoo property, though far away from visitors and animals.