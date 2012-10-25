CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ENMITY

    Seven Killed in Burma Clashes

    AP Photo

    At least seven people have been killed over the past few days in western Burma amid sectarian clashes between Buddhists and Muslims, the government said Thursday. The fighting has led to more than 1,000 houses being set on fire, wounding dozens. Extra security has been dispatched to Rakhine, and authorities have extended overnight curfews in the region. In Rakhine, the Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority, has claimed persecution at the hand of Burma’s authoritative government. The clashes between the Rohingya and the Buddhist majority flared up in May, after police arrested three Muslim men on the accusation that they had raped and killed a Buddhist woman.

    Read it at CNN