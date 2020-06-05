CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Seven People and a Dog Found Shot Dead in Burning Alabama House
‘HORRIFIC’
Read it at WAAY31
Four men, three women and a dog were found shot dead in a burning house in northern Alabama Friday. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene early that morning, after multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots intermittently for an hour. They found the victims dead and a back room of the building ablaze. Some of the victims were shot multiple times. Authorities have not yet identified the victims but said they were found in different areas of the house, according to local ABC affiliate WAAYTV. A suspect had not been identified. “It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” Mike Swafford, an employee of the sheriff’s office, told the station.