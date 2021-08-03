CHEAT SHEET
Several Injured in Shooting Near Pentagon, Forcing Lockdown
The Pentagon is on lockdown following a shooting at a Metro Bus platform near the building, NBC 4 reports. “The scene of the incident is secure,” wrote the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s Twitter account. “We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform.” Several people were injured in the shooting, and three have been taken to local hospitals, according to the Arlington Fire and Rescue Department. Transit is currently being redirected past the station as a result of the law enforcement response. The same Metro platform was shut down last March after a man was fatally stabbed there, The Washington Post reports.