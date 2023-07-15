Several Panels Back Out of Comic-Con Over SAG Actors’ Strike
CANCELED
A slew of studios and productions have canceled their panels at the upcoming 2023 San Diego Comic-Con now that the Screen Actors Guild has officially joined the Writers Guild of America on the picket line, Variety reported. Panels featuring Legendary Entertainment, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time and Gen V, AMC’s Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire, and That ’70s Show 25th anniversary have all been crossed off Comic-Con’s schedule ahead of the July 20-23 event. Other panels have yet to back out of the convention despite the strike, such as Paramount+’s Star Trek universe, Max’s Harley Quinn, Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution, AMC’s The Walking Dead universe, and Paramount Pictures’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Soon after announcing their strike, SAG-AFTRA laid out guidelines for the strike, which included prohibiting participation in publicity events like conventions.