    SENATE

    Several Senate Victories for Dems

    This is history in the making, people. The AP is calling the Wisconsin Senate race for Democrat Tammy Baldwin, making her the first openly gay senator elected. The AP is also calling a win for Democrats Chris Murphy in Connecticut, and Tim Kaine in Virginia. In Maine, Republicans have lost a seat to the independent former governor Angus King. In West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin is also the projected winner, and in Florida, Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson won a third term. In Pennsylvania, CNN called the senate race for democrat Bob Casey. Republican state Rep. Deb Fischer defeated former Democratic Sen. Bob Kerrey in Nebraska.

