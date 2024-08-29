‘Severe Turbulence’ on United Airlines Boeing 737 Leaves Seven Injured
ROUGH RIDE
A United Airlines Boeing 737 headed to Chicago from Cancún, Mexico, was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday after experiencing “severe turbulence,” leaving seven passengers injured. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, United flight 1196 began experiencing turbulence while flying over Louisiana before it was diverted to Memphis, Tennessee, reported CNN. The airline said the seatbelt sign was kept on during the “brief period of severe turbulence” and that “paramedics met the aircraft at the gate and transported one passenger to the hospital.” The flight reportedly continued to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport from Memphis, where it arrived two hours late. According to the airline, there were 179 people on board, including seven crew members, and the FAA said it is investigating the incident. On Aug. 4, 10 passengers and four flight attendants were injured on a Korean Air flight from South Korea to Mongolia, after turbulence flung passengers from their seats and showered the cabin with food debris.