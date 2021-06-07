Severed Human Head Flung at Mexico Voting Station After Brutal Midterm Campaign
INCREDIBLY BRUTAL
The run-up to Sunday’s midterm elections in Mexico has been incredibly brutal, with 97 politicians reported to have been assassinated and over 900 assaulted. Election day itself was no different. According to Reuters, a man flung a severed human head at a voting station in the city of Tijuana, and plastic bags filled with human remains were found at multiple polling places. Authorities reportedly said the man who threw the head fled the scene of the crime and it’s not known what message he was trying to send. In Mexico State, a grenade was lobbed at a voting station. In terms of the actual election results, the Associated Press reported that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party and its allies are set to keep their majority in Mexico’s lower chamber of the congress. However, López Obrador’s Morena party is expected to lose about 50 seats, and fall short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass constitutional reforms.