‘Sex and the City’ Star Marries Longtime Partner in Tiny Ceremony
Former Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has married her longtime partner in an intimate ceremony. Cattrall, 69, tied the knot with audio engineer Russell Thomas, 55, on December 4 at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. The nuptials were attended by just 12 guests. The pair met in 2016 when Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool, appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour. Thomas edited the monologue Cattrall wrote for the popular radio program, and later slid into her social media DMs. The bride wore a Dior suit, styled by Sex And The City stylist Patricia Field, with a bespoke hat designed by milliner Philip Treacy. Cattrall and Thomas have been living between their homes in the U.K. and Vancouver Island over the last decade. “He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms,” Cattrall told The Times of Thomas in June. “He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love.” This is the fourth wedding for Cattrall, who divorced third husband, musician Mark Levinson in 2004. The pair had released a book they wrote together called Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm two years earlier. Cattrall tapped out of her iconic Sex And The City role as publicist Samantha Jones after the second film, which was released in 2010. Following clashes with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cattrall declined to join the reboot, And Just Like That. She eventually filmed a brief cameo in the final episode of series two in 2023. This year’s third season became the final series, after a mixed reaction from critics and fans. In August, Cattrall liked a follower’s shady comment on Instagram that read “And Just Like That…we all know it was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise."