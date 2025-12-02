‘Sex and the City’ Star Reveals Reaction to Character’s Sexual Shortcomings

Quentin Tarantino shared his top 10 picks for the best movies of the 21st century, with a war film taking first place. Tarantino named Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down (2001) as the best feature film of the present century in an interview on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast. The Pulp Fiction director opened up about why he loves the war epic, based on the true story of a downed Black Hawk helicopter’s crew during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. “I liked it when I first saw it, but I actually think it was so intense that it stopped working for me,” Tarantino said Tuesday. He explained that he watched it a couple more times and has since changed his tune. “This is the only movie that actually goes completely for an Apocalypse Now sense of purpose and visual effect and feeling, and I think it achieves it,” he said, adding: “The feat of direction is beyond extraordinary.” The rest of the films on his surprising list are: Toy Story 3 (#2), Lost in Translation (#3), Dunkirk (#4), There Will Be Blood (#5), Zodiac (#6), Unstoppable (#7), Mad Max: Fury Road (#8), Shaun of the Dead (#9) and Midnight in Paris (#10).
More than 20 years after he appeared on Sex and the City, Kyle MacLachlan reunited with his on-screen wife to share his initial reaction to learning about his character’s shortcomings. On the series, MacLachlan’s character, Dr. Trey MacDougal, and New York City socialite Charlotte York married and appeared to be the picture-perfect couple. However, Trey had a co-dependent relationship with his mother, Bunny, who came between the couple. Charlotte also learned that Trey suffered from impotence. MacLachlan appeared on the Are You a Charlotte? podcast, which is hosted by Kristin Davis, who played York. When Davis asked him about signing on for the role, MacLachlan explained that, initially, he was “kind of excited” about playing the bachelor—until the casting meeting, when the series’ executive producers told him about where his storyline was headed. The actor said he was told, “There are two things. [His] domineering [mother] and he’s impotent.” Davis burst out laughing as the Twin Peaks actor said, “I was like, ‘Oh, mother eff.’” Ultimately, MacLachlan didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. “It’s a talented cast, talented writers and the show was incredibly popular,” he said. MacLachlan appeared in seasons three and four.
A record number of mom-and-pop businesses have filed for a special type of bankruptcy this year created to offer small companies a lifeline, new data show. Some 2,200 people and small businesses used Subchapter V rules, designed to help firms with less than $7.5 million in debt obtain fast and affordable credit relief, according to Epiq Bankruptcy Analytics. President Donald Trump’s trade wars have contributed to the growth of the program, which launched in 2020, according to Bloomberg. Last year, the threshold was reduced to $3 million in a bid to reduce the number of qualifying businesses and slow the federal program’s use. Bloomberg reports, “High borrowing costs, cautious consumers and the Trump administration’s trade war are weighing on earnings for the smallest businesses.” Subchapter V cases rose 8 percent to 2,221 year to date in November, according to data from Epiq. Florida court-approved trustee Carol Fox told Bloomberg, “Creditors are just breathing down their necks.” Subchapter V filings are now being registered faster than longer-standing Chapter 11 bankruptcies, which grew 1 percent to around 6,000, according to Bloomberg. Chapter 11s are generally used by businesses and higher net-worth individuals to restructure debt. Epiq collects data from federal courts to analyze bankruptcy filings.
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando are officially engaged after four years of dating, the singer’s reps have confirmed. The couple sparked speculation after stepping out together at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, where Cyrus, 33, was spotted flashing a glitzy gold and diamond ring on her left hand, which was later confirmed to be a “bespoke” 14-karat wedding band custom-made by designer Jacquie Aiche. The singer was previously spotted wearing the ring while blowing out candles on her 33rd birthday last week. Cyrus and Morando first met on a blind date in 2021, a few months after the Flowers singer’s split from her previous husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. The singer started dating Hemsworth in 2010 after they appeared together in the movie The Last Song, and went on to marry him in 2018 before splitting eight months later. “It was blind for me and not really for him,” she said of her first date with Morando, whom she has been in a “low-key” relationship with ever since. “She is very happy with him,” a source previously told Page Six. “Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy… He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”
Stranger Things fans sparked social media chatter over several inconsistencies in Season 5. Fans noticed that Noah Schnapp’s character, Will, had a different age when he was taken to the Upside Down, an alternative dimension. Also, in episode 3 of the season, Will’s mother Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, says that he was 11 when he went to the supernatural world, but a missing person poster on the show showed that he was actually 12. Another flashback scene shows Will building Castle Byers with his older brother Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton. A user noticed “the error in Will’s flashback when he & Jon are building Castle Byers & it’s sunny and all pretty.” Another fan wrote that this “makes no sense” because Jonathan said when “he and Will built Castle Byers, it was pouring rain, and they both got so soaked.” The fan also noted that the brothers’ normal behavior in the episode did not align with the storyline, since it also marked “the day their father left the house.” This is not the show’s first continuity scandal. “Birthdaygate” occurred in the second episode of Season 4, when fans noticed that Will’s family failed to mention his March 22 birthday. The Duffer brothers, the creators of the show, said they “forgot about Will’s birthday” and retroactively changed it to May 22 because it was “too mean” to imagine that everyone just forgot about him.
Rapper Poorstacy, whose real name was Carlito Junior Milfort, died Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida, following an undisclosed “incident,” police confirmed. According to a hotel worker who spoke with TMZ, the 26-year-old musician checked in with a woman and a toddler at a hotel in the city, where he stayed for 10 days before being transported to a hospital Saturday morning following a medical emergency. The Boca Raton Police Department confirmed to the Daily Beast that the “incident” occurred at an address along the North Federal Highway. No further details, including the cause of death, have been revealed. The young musician, known for blending hip hop with various rock genres, worked closely with drummer Travis Barker, 50. Following news of the rapper’s death, Barker shared a clip on his Instagram Stories of the two filming a music video, captioned, “Rest in peace, you’ll never be forgotten.” He later also shared a link to their song Choose Life. Aside from working with Barker, the rapper was also featured on the Grammy-nominated 2020 Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack, and dropped his most recent song Nothing belongs to you. in July. Fans have flooded the rapper’s Instagram to honor the late musician.
Simon Cowell has reignited his old feud with Ryan Seacrest, whom he worked with on American Idol from 2002 to 2010. Cowell, 66, appeared on The Daily podcast with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who admitted that she was “mystified” by Seacrest’s success, causing her guest to laugh. “I don’t know what he’s done or doing,” Cowell replied. “We rarely talk now.” But he recalled Seacrest being “steely” about his career and “wanting to be famous. I mean, this massive, massive desire about being very famous.” Cowell and Seacrest would often jab at each other during the show. In one instance, when a contestant complained about having to wear high heels and dresses, Seacrest jokingly asked Cowell if he could offer any advice. “You should know, Ryan,” the judge known as “Mr. Nasty” shot back. Seacrest responded, “Stay out of my closet.” “Well, come out,” Cowell said. Reports at the time claimed the spat was scripted, though some questioned that. In 2017, Seacrest denied rumors of a rift with Cowell and insisted he “misses” working with him. Seacrest is still with American Idol, which will return for its 24th season on Jan. 26, 2026. In 2024, Seacrest also began hosting Wheel of Fortune, taking over for Pat Sajak.
Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi swept the 35th annual Gotham Awards in New York on Monday night, just hours after Tehran’s government sentenced him in absentia to a year in prison and a two-year travel ban for engaging in “propaganda activities” against the state. Panahi, 65, scooped three awards for best director, best original screenplay, and best international feature for his latest film, It Was Just an Accident, which won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is expected to receive an Oscar nomination. “This award belongs to all people who worked for me on this film,” Panahi said as he collected the award. “I’d like to dedicate this award to independent filmmakers around the world… I hope that this dedication will be considered a small tribute to all filmmakers who have been deprived of the right to see and to be seen but continue to create and to exist.” Panahi, who is currently outside Iran, has long been a target of the Iranian government. In 2010, he was sentenced to six years in prison and a 20-year ban on making films after being convicted of making “propaganda against the system,” but was released on bail after serving just two months of his sentence. His 2011 documentary, This Is Not a Film, was smuggled into the Cannes festival on a flash drive hidden inside a cake, and It Was Just an Accident has been selected as France’s official nomination for the 2026 Academy Awards.
The family of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti has received an apology from a mayor for building an ice rink around his statue and telling people to high-five it. The likeness was erected to fanfare and celebration in April in the coastal city of Pesaro, in Italy’s Marche region, where the late tenor had a home. Now the mood has soured, and his widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, said she believes the rink is “ridiculing” him. Speaking to Il Resto del Carlino, she said, “I’m disappointed, angry, and sorry. I’m sorry the City Council allowed something like this, because it affects Luciano’s image and the respect he deserves... I wasn’t aware of it. I’ve seen the images, and it seems like a poorly executed, absurd decision on the part of the administration. On the one hand, they want to pay homage to him, on the other, they’re ridiculing him. It’s not right.” Things only got worse when Mayor Andrea Biancani told people to “give [him] a high five” as they skated by. “It was a bolt from the blue,” Mantovani said. “We started with a tribute and ended up ridiculing Luciano. It’s not right. It’s just not right.” Mayor Biancani has now changed his tune, admitting that he “made a mistake,” telling Il Resto del Carlino, “There was no intention of disrespect.” Pavarotti died in 2007.
Spoilers of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette have spread on social media after fans spotted the show’s lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, on a date in New York City. In a TikTok posted by a fan, Paul, 33, was seen shopping at the Union Square market with one of the show’s contestants. The contestant has not yet been identified, but fans speculate he could be contestant Shane Parton, whom Taylor was seen kissing on the Jumbotron at a Las Vegas Raiders game last month. The video captured the influencer and her suitor picking flowers as the show’s camera crew recorded. Paul was previously married to Tate Paul and had kids, Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5. She later had Ever, 1, with ex Dakota Mortensen. Paul, 31, is known for her role in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a reality show covering the lives of Mormon mom influencers. Season 22 of The Bachelorette is set to air in March.