REBOOT FAILED Sex-Mad CEO’s Comeback Plot Hits a Brick Wall He reportedly planned to return to his post following the scandals that forced him to resign. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Nvidia’s board is reportedly not considering bringing back sex scandal-hit Jensen Huang as CEO, quashing hopes of a comeback that Donald Trump had said he was open to.

Huang, who led the $4 trillion chipmaking giant for 33 years before resigning amid a series of scandals involving extramarital affairs, had discussed a return to Nvidia with confidants on Sunday, according to the Financial Times.

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The development, first reported by CNBC, marks the latest twist in a saga sparked by reports of Huang’s other extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two Nvidia employees.

Huang getting cozy with an alleged Chinese spy. Obtained by Reuters/Reuters

The former Nvidia chief resigned last week after allegations of a second affair, with company vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell, emerged and the board opened an investigation.

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Nvidia shares have fallen sharply from a recent high above $213, closing at $156.10 on Monday.

Elon Musk and other leading tech figures, including Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Replit CEO Amjad Masad, backed a campaign to bring Huang back, while Trump said Monday he “would not mind” if he were reinstated.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke with President Donald Trump in the White House's Cross Hall during an event titled "Investing in America" on April 30, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump is believed to hold between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia shares as of the end of August.

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The estimated value of his Nvidia holdings was significantly higher than the $615,000 to $1.3 million he held at the end of 2024, according to the Washington Post’s analysis of his financial disclosures.

The Trump administration has also sought to boost American AI companies’ access to overseas markets, a drive that could benefit Nvidia as it seeks to expand its international business.

The board is searching for a permanent successor, with ARM Holdings CEO Rene Haas emerging as a potential candidate. The Financial Times reported last week that Nvidia had approached Haas, who previously spent seven years at the chipmaker, rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business.

The Nvidia scandal has also intensified scrutiny about the security of U.S. chip exports.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet jointly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Anadolu/Getty Images

“Jensen obviously has two things going on,” Trump told reporters Monday as he left Washington for a trip to Asia to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He has a family situation which is a rough deal. What he wants to do is sell chips.”

Trump also backed the idea of Huang returning to help Nvidia advance its chips, saying, “I think having Jensen go back… that certainly isn’t a bad idea.”

Trump also addressed allegations that Alice Huang had ties to Beijing, saying he did not know whether she was a spy.

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Trump acknowledged a divide between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over whether to place Singapore-based Megaspeed on a U.S. trade blacklist.

Nvidia partner Megaspeed denies wrongdoing. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe company secrets were exposed or national security compromised.

“One wants to be friendly with China and one wants to have a blowup with China. They both are acceptable, but they are different views,” Trump told reporters.

Megaspeed is under investigation over allegations that it diverted advanced chips to China. Huang’s lover Alice Huang was an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner under investigation over allegations that it diverted advanced chips to China.

U.S. intelligence agencies are reportedly assessing these allegations.

“One view is you don’t want to insult China—we have a very good relationship with China,” Trump said. “And the other view is just… down and dirty and do what you have to do.”

Trump presented Huang with the National Medal of Science during the "Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Trump said he would not replace Lutnick, but acknowledged the embattled commerce secretary “might have delayed” putting Megaspeed on the U.S. trade blacklist.

Trump added that Lutnick was doing this ”because if you didn’t delay it . . . you could have a blow-up with China.”

The U.S. government moved on Monday to close that loophole, tightening restrictions on remote access to AI chips and servers amid bipartisan calls to curb sales of sensitive chips overseas.

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Overseas data centers providing significant computing power to Chinese companies will now need U.S. licenses, with existing operators given 90 days to comply. The new rules also require case-by-case licenses for advanced-chip exports to five countries deemed at higher-than-normal risk of diversion: Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil.

The restrictions threaten to limit Chinese AI companies’ access to the computing power used to train advanced models, adding another potential point of friction ahead of Trump’s meeting with Xi.

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