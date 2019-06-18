Sex-Toy Company Hits MTA With Censorship Lawsuit

Dame, a sex-toy company that makes products for women and nonbinary people, is suing New York’s subway system for alleged censorship. The company says it spent over $150,000 trying to make ads that fit MTA standards before being abruptly rejected. In a note to Dame, the MTA wrote that “the proposed ads promote a sexually oriented business.” Yet New York’s subways are full of companies like Hims and Romans selling erectile dysfunction drugs to men, complete with phallic imagery. Dame wrote on its site that the MTA’s rejection sends a message that “there’s plenty of room for erectile dysfunction drugs, but none for innovators making sex enjoyable for women.” Dame’s founders, Alexandra Fine and Janet Lieberman, seek damages under the First and Fourteenth amendments. The MTA publicly published their guidelines to advertising in 2018.