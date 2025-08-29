Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If anyone is anal about finding the very best vibrator deals, it’s me.

There’s something beautiful about shopping for the best Labor Day sex toy deals. What was once a holiday confined to deals on Sea-Doos, outdoor grills, and other LDW-centric fodder has blossomed into a digital commerce deals bonanza on, well, everything.

Naturally, that includes some of the best sexual wellness brands. This Labor Day, you can scoop sales from the luxury Swedish sex toy brand Lelo, or bring home bargains from Amazon; there will be discounts on bestsellers from Lovehoney, and even up to 80 percent off vibrators at PinkCherry. As a sex toy reviewer with years of experience, I decided to sift through the many toys on sale for Labor Day Weekend, and bring you the ones that are worth throwing down for.

Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve has, fittingly, been around for ages. It was one of the internet’s first dildo-slinging digital marketplaces, and it remains one of the best, most exhaustive sex toy sites for browsing everything from Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrators to sex swings. It also has a liberal return policy: you send anything back for a refund within 90 days.

This Labor Day, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, you can save up to 80 percent off select items and 50 percent off your purchase of two items.

Adam & Eve Eve’s Mighty Mini Wand Down From $50 If I had to pick any item from the sale, it would be this discreet, travel-size mini wand vibrator; the small size is perfect for sex toy beginners. See At Adam & Eve $ 10

Amazon

It feels fair to say that J*ffrey B*zos did not intend to make an affordable sex toy wonderland thrive within Amazon, but, with hundreds of millions of products in its folds, there was bound to be more than a few vibrating gems on sale during Labor Day.

APP Anal Plug Vibrator Anal Sex Toys for Men Down From $20 I suggest this app-enabled anal plug at 25 percent off, which measures in at about five inches in insertable length and comes with a whopping nine vibration settings. See At Amazon $ 15

Babeland

No one is as cool as Babeland, which was founded in the 1990s with a name in reference to a Riot Grrrl punk band. The sexual wellness site has always strived to be especially inviting for women, queer, and other marginalized communities, and it remains one of the most approachable and inclusive places to buy sex toys online.

The site’s Labor Day weekend sale will have deals of up to 50 percent off site-wide, and last from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. There are also plenty of deals on anal toys right now, including this remote-controlled, fully waterproof prostate massager.

Evolved Novelties Come on Over Prostate Massager Down From $65 In the words of certified sex educator Dainis Graveris, “Penile orgasms originate in the genitals, but prostate orgasms feel like they’re coming deep within the body. Once it hits you, it’s a totally overwhelming and beyond-this-world experience.” See At Babeland $ 55

Lelo

Lelo is often imitated, but seldom matched in the realm of elegant, high-tech design. The luxury Swedish sex toy brand’s vibrators all have a distinctive, streamlined design—usually with pops of gold—that makes them ideal as a spicy gift for a partner. You can get 15 percent off all products (except for bundles) for Labor Day from now until Sept. 7 with the code LELODAY15.

Lelo Enigma G-spot and Clitoral Vibrator If you’ve been curious about what a dual G-spot and clitoral suction vibrator is like, I recommend investing in the bestselling Enigma vibrator. Not only does it look like it came from Space, but it uses the brand’s sonic wave technology to gently stimulate your clitoris and G-spot simultaneously, resulting in powerful blended orgasms. See At Lelo $ 199

Lovehoney

Ah, Lovehoney. This site is one of the most well-respected in the international sexual wellness space and a favorite of Scouted editors both for its broad, inclusive range of sex toys, lubes, and lingerie, and its ambitious collaborations; Fifty Shades of Grey line sounds corny but is actually… amazing? This powerful rabbit vibrator from the line is one of my desert island toys.

You can get deals of up to 70 percent off, and you can receive a free sex toy with purchase if you spend $89 or more.

Arcwave Pow Silicone Dual Entrance Male Masturbator Down From $69 This cleverly designed Arcwave male masturbator is my stand-out pick from the sale, because it has a helix-textured, flexible internal sleeve that adapts to fit the user’s penis like a glove. As a double-entry sex toy, it’s also going to be a lot easier to clean than a male masturbator that is sealed on one side, like a Fleshlight. See At Lovehoney $ 35

Lovers

I can always count on Lovers to have something cool in the works, whether it be a literally sparkling sex toy collaboration with Playboy or a BOGO sale on lingerie that looks like it belongs in Moulin Rouge. The sexual wellness site is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide for Labor Day with the code VACAY30 from now until Sept. 1.

NS Novelties Inya Rose Vibrating Air Pulsator Down From $64 My pick from the sales event is this rose-shaped clitoral vibrator. These babies went viral on TikTok for their cheeky design, and I am happy to report that they do, in fact, rock as a clitoral stimulator; the rounded rosebud isn’t just cute and compact, but actually allows for you to cup the vibe in your hand for more precise stimulation. See At Lovers $ 48

MysteryVibe

Great sexual pleasure is about comfort, and that’s what MysteryVibe knows best. This sexual wellness brand is all about delivering smartly-engineered vibrators, such as the Tenuto 2, which is designed specifically to aid folks with erectile dysfunction, or the Scouted-approved Crescendo 2, which is a bendable vibe designed to provide pelvic comfort.

MysteryVibe Poco G-Spot Vibrator Down From $250 You can get 30 percent off a selection of vibrators on the site right now, including the multi-award-winning Poco G-spot vibrator. This humpable, flexible vibrator is designed to relax the pelvic floor by providing options for both internal and external stimulation. See At MysteryVibe $ 175

PinkCherry

PinkCherry is another powerhouse sexual wellness site, and it stands out for its selection of classic sex toys, bondage gear, couples’ toys, and life-size and ‘realistic’ anatomical masturbators. But the most impressive thing about PinkCherry is the thousands of customer reviews (as in, not written by bots) that give great insights into its horny devices.

PinkCherry 8.5 Inch Stainless Steel Wand G-Spot Dildo Down From $80 PinkCherry’s End of Summer Blowout Sale is already live with deals of up to 80 percent off select sex toys on the site, and while this aesthetic stainless steel G-spot dildo caught my eye, it’s the review of this sleek steed that sealed the deal for me: “From the moment I understood the hazards of the plastic, it disgusted me. I craved the hygiene and certainty of steel. I aspire to the purity of the blessed machine.” Say less, king. See At PinkCherry $ 40

Unbound Babes

The aesthetic, amorphous vibrators of Unbound Babes have made the queer-owned brand a breath of fresh air in the sex toy industry, to say nothing of its contemporary, color-popping packaging.

Unbound Babes Bestsellers Bundle Down From $138 There are deals on several bundles right now, including its Bestseller Kit, which includes two of the brand’s most GOATed vibrators—the clitoral suction vibe, Puff, and versatile Bender vibrator—for under $100. To top it all off, it comes packaged in a delightful, double-zipped storage bag (they’re very durable; mine often moonlights as a smaller bag within my carry-on). See At Unbound Babes $ 98

Now go enjoy the fruits of your labor.

