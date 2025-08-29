Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If anyone is anal about finding the very best vibrator deals, it’s me.
There’s something beautiful about shopping for the best Labor Day sex toy deals. What was once a holiday confined to deals on Sea-Doos, outdoor grills, and other LDW-centric fodder has blossomed into a digital commerce deals bonanza on, well, everything.
Naturally, that includes some of the best sexual wellness brands. This Labor Day, you can scoop sales from the luxury Swedish sex toy brand Lelo, or bring home bargains from Amazon; there will be discounts on bestsellers from Lovehoney, and even up to 80 percent off vibrators at PinkCherry. As a sex toy reviewer with years of experience, I decided to sift through the many toys on sale for Labor Day Weekend, and bring you the ones that are worth throwing down for.
Adam & Eve
Adam & Eve has, fittingly, been around for ages. It was one of the internet’s first dildo-slinging digital marketplaces, and it remains one of the best, most exhaustive sex toy sites for browsing everything from Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrators to sex swings. It also has a liberal return policy: you send anything back for a refund within 90 days.
This Labor Day, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, you can save up to 80 percent off select items and 50 percent off your purchase of two items.
Amazon
It feels fair to say that J*ffrey B*zos did not intend to make an affordable sex toy wonderland thrive within Amazon, but, with hundreds of millions of products in its folds, there was bound to be more than a few vibrating gems on sale during Labor Day.
Babeland
No one is as cool as Babeland, which was founded in the 1990s with a name in reference to a Riot Grrrl punk band. The sexual wellness site has always strived to be especially inviting for women, queer, and other marginalized communities, and it remains one of the most approachable and inclusive places to buy sex toys online.
The site’s Labor Day weekend sale will have deals of up to 50 percent off site-wide, and last from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. There are also plenty of deals on anal toys right now, including this remote-controlled, fully waterproof prostate massager.
Lelo
Lelo is often imitated, but seldom matched in the realm of elegant, high-tech design. The luxury Swedish sex toy brand’s vibrators all have a distinctive, streamlined design—usually with pops of gold—that makes them ideal as a spicy gift for a partner. You can get 15 percent off all products (except for bundles) for Labor Day from now until Sept. 7 with the code LELODAY15.
Lovehoney
Ah, Lovehoney. This site is one of the most well-respected in the international sexual wellness space and a favorite of Scouted editors both for its broad, inclusive range of sex toys, lubes, and lingerie, and its ambitious collaborations; Fifty Shades of Grey line sounds corny but is actually… amazing? This powerful rabbit vibrator from the line is one of my desert island toys.
You can get deals of up to 70 percent off, and you can receive a free sex toy with purchase if you spend $89 or more.
Lovers
I can always count on Lovers to have something cool in the works, whether it be a literally sparkling sex toy collaboration with Playboy or a BOGO sale on lingerie that looks like it belongs in Moulin Rouge. The sexual wellness site is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide for Labor Day with the code VACAY30 from now until Sept. 1.
MysteryVibe
Great sexual pleasure is about comfort, and that’s what MysteryVibe knows best. This sexual wellness brand is all about delivering smartly-engineered vibrators, such as the Tenuto 2, which is designed specifically to aid folks with erectile dysfunction, or the Scouted-approved Crescendo 2, which is a bendable vibe designed to provide pelvic comfort.
PinkCherry
PinkCherry is another powerhouse sexual wellness site, and it stands out for its selection of classic sex toys, bondage gear, couples’ toys, and life-size and ‘realistic’ anatomical masturbators. But the most impressive thing about PinkCherry is the thousands of customer reviews (as in, not written by bots) that give great insights into its horny devices.
Unbound Babes
The aesthetic, amorphous vibrators of Unbound Babes have made the queer-owned brand a breath of fresh air in the sex toy industry, to say nothing of its contemporary, color-popping packaging.
Now go enjoy the fruits of your labor.