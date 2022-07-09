Sexual Abuse Plagues School J.R.O.T.C. Programs, NYT Investigation Finds
‘TRAPPED’
A bombshell New York Times investigation reports that at least 33 J.R.O.T.C. instructors have been charged with sexual misconduct with their students over the past five years—a rate much more staggering than regular high school teachers. The Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps programs, which teach high school students basic military skills, often target Title I schools, the investigation revealed, prompting many low-income students to go on to military service. One alleged victim, Victoria Bauer, told the Times she was sexually assaulted over several months by her instructor, who was later transferred to another school district. He eventually evaded sexual misconduct charges for a lesser child abuse charge. “The people who are supposed to be out protecting our country, do they really protect their own people?” Bauer said. J.R.O.T.C. leaders declined to be interviewed by the Times, but one major sponsor, U.S. Army Cadet Command, said it vets instructors and school districts investigate abuse claims. “There’s so much faith and confidence and trust that goes into these instructor positions,” said Joe Williams, a former Marine and J.R.O.T.C. instructor. “We’ve got these individuals who use that trust as a cloak.”