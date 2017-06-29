Sexual Assault Case Against UNC Football Player Dismissed
Officials have dismissed a sexual assault case against a football player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his attorney announced on Thursday. Allen Artis was indefinitely suspended from the team after fellow student Delaney Robinson came forward with rape allegations in September 2016. Artis faced two misdemeanor charges—assault on a female and sexual battery—in the case, and according to local news outlets he was due to head to trial next month. The school’s Title IX compliance coordinator notified Artis in April that he did not violate the school’s sexual misconduct policy. Administrators at the university upheld that ruling and dismissed an appeal from Robinson, according to WRAL-TV. According to court documents in the case, the matter was “resolved to the satisfaction of the parties.” The allegations became national news last year when Robinson claimed campus police interrogated her like a suspect in her own assault and “laughed” at her story while interviewing Artis. Robinson's attorney, Denise Branch, alleged at the time that the assistant district attorney had said: “Unconsciousness is rape, blackout drunk is not rape.”
—Olivia Messer