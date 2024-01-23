Sexual Assault Case Dropped Against Gérard Depardieu: Prosecutors
Prosecutors in Paris have dropped a sexual assault complaint against French actor Gérard Depardieu over the case’s expired statute of limitations. French actor Hélène Darras filed the complaint last December after going public with her allegations that Depardieu groped and propositioned her during production of the 2007 movie, Disco, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Darras is among 13 women who have accused the 75-year-old of sexual misconduct. Depardieu was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021 in a separate case brought by actor Charlotte Arnould, who alleged she was raped by Depardieu in his Paris apartment in 2018 when she was 22. In an open letter published by French newspaper Le Figaro in Oct. 2023, Depardieu wrote, “I can no longer allow what I hear, what I have read about myself for several months... Never, ever have I abused a woman.” He has denied all wrongdoing and has not been convicted.