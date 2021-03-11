Groping Allegation Against Cuomo May Rise ‘to Level of Crime’: Albany P.D.
ESCALATION
The latest sexual harassment allegation to surface against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been referred to the Albany Police Department, The New York Times reports. The Times Union published a report on Wednesday night about a Cuomo aide who said she was groped by the governor at his mansion—the sixth person to accuse Cuomo of misconduct. A lawyer for Cuomo’s office said she referred the matter to New York State Police after the Times Union report was published, due to a state policy requiring agencies to report allegations of physical contact even if the victim declines to make a report. The New York State Police then passed it on to the Albany P.D., the Times reports.
Albany P.D. spokesperson Steve Smith said the victim hadn’t filed a police report but they’d reached out to her to offer assistance. He said the allegations may rise “to the level of a crime,” although he didn’t say if the P.D. would open a criminal probe.