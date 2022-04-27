Sexy One-Piece Bathing Suits To Turn Up the Heat at the Beach

Once upon a time, wearing a one-piece bathing suit meant slipping into a swimsuit that was completely utilitarian. Meaning, it covered as much as possible to keep everything in place while swimming in the beach or pool and was usually somewhat unflattering. But those days are gone. Now, you can find actually sexy one-piece bathing suits for women that are a far cry from their clunky predecessors. They’re a tad bit more sophisticated than your average two-piece bikini, without giving up the sex appeal.

Design elements like high cuts at the thigh (think ‘90s-era Baywatch vibes), cleavage-baring and plunging necklines, and underwire to give your girls a subtle lift, all ensure that you’ll look as amazing as you feel while working a sexy one-piece bathing suit. In fact, some sexy one-piece bathing suits on the market right now even feature special features to help smooth and contour the body while enhancing your natural curves.

Ready to give your go-to bikini a break this summer? Reach for one of these sexy one-piece bathing suits that’ll give you a sleek profile without hiding too much of your assets and prepare to turn up the heat.

Riot Swim Maddox One-Piece Swimsuit Show off some skin in this next-level swimsuit from Revolve. The one-shoulder suit has a waist-tie closure to keep everything in place while showing off some leg above and below. Choose between creamy coconut or black shades for that just-right look. Buy at Revolve $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Good American Always Fit Monokini One-Piece Can’t decide between a bikini and a one-piece? A monokini is a perfect way to bridge the gap. This Good American option comes in a slew of colors and features cut-outs at the waist, back, and sides. High cuts at the hip show off your legs. A ribbed texture gives this swimsuit added depth. Buy at Good American $ 79 Free Shipping

Eberjey So Solid Loretta One-Piece Bathin Suit Eberjey’s Loreta one-piece lets you showcase your chest and back in one pretty suit. Delicate ruffles down the front and back accentuate the plunge necklines while high cuts at the thigh visually elongate your legs. This suit offers just enough coverage to make it great for water sports. Buy at Revolve $ 174 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Eberjey $ 174

Becca Driftwoold Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit This one-piece features a crochet-lace overlay for an added element that’ll make people look twice. A plunge neckline shows off your chest while special paneling helps enhance your figure. Removable soft cups add support where you need it most. Choose between multi-colored and pomegranate shades. Buy at Nordstrom $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nike U-Back One-Piece Swimsuit Yup, even Nike makes a sexy one-piece. This sporty suit has a distinctly retro feel with high cuts at the thigh and a low scoop neckline. Nike script at the front and a delicate signature logo in the back adds a few additional eye-catching elements. Buy at Nordstrom $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beach Riot Celine One-Piece Bathing Suit If a low neckline just isn’t your jam, consider this one-piece from Beach Riot. It features a one-shoulder top and side cut-out to show just enough skin. The back shows a little cheek, but not so much you won’t feel comfortable romping around in the same. Choose from a range of pretty colors. Buy at Revolve $ 148 Free Shipping | Free Returns

