Sexy Pics the Latest Bombshell in Broward County Sheriff’s Race
Broward County, Florida, Sheriff Gregory Tony—who is fending off an election challenge from his predecessor—has been hit with a new public relations nightmare: photos of him at parties featuring topless women several years ago when he was a sergeant in a different county. The pics show Tony in a form-fitting swimsuit at events organized by an outfit called VIP Bliss, which promotes “erotic theme events, pool parties, strip and swing club invasions and group vacations,” the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel reports.
The pics were obtained and described by the newspaper just days after the disclosure that Tony killed a man when he was 14—in self-defense, he says—and did not report it on law enforcement job applications. Tony’s campaign blames former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for the leaks. “This is another attempt by Scott Israel to smear Sheriff Tony’s name and reputation,” the statement read. Israel was removed from office amid criticism of the department’s handling of the Parkland school massacre; while Tony’s deputies recently hit him with a vote of no-confidence over protective equipment for officers during the coronavirus pandemic.