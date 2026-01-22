Sézane and Sea New York Team Up for a Third Collaboration

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hot on the heels of sold-out collaborations with brands like Farm Rio and New Balance, French fashion house Sézane is reuniting for a third time with Sea New York to launch a limited-edition collection that has all the makings of another instant sellout—with a boho-chic twist.

The brands teamed up previously in 2018 and 2023—collections that both sold out within a day—and their newest vintage‑meets‑modern capsule showcases gorgeous pieces that feel both timeless and contemporary in their execution and design.

Sézane x Sea New York.

The joint collection is brimming with coats, skirts, bags, tops, denim, and other romantic pieces featuring ruffles, embroidery, lace, crochet, patchwork, texture, and other craftsmanship-rooted details.

Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory first discovered Sea New York in 2017 and fell in love with the brand’s complementary sensibility—an aesthetic that’s paired brilliantly with Sézane’s Parisian feel over the years.

Sézane x Sea New York.

Sézalory’s work with Sea New York’s founders, Monica Paolini and Sean Monahan, has evolved into one of the brand’s most beloved, sought-after partnerships—one built on a fusion of Parisian and New York style.

“Working with Monica and Sean again felt both natural and exciting,” Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory said in a press release. “There is a freedom and creativity in their world that constantly inspires me. Together, we wanted to design pieces that truly delight—creations that feel unique to both of us, yet belong to neither alone. That’s where the magic happens.”

Sézane x Sea New York.

Shop the Sézane x Sea New York collaboration now at Sezane.com.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: