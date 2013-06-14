S.F. Parking Spot Sells for $82K

CHEAT SHEET
Single-room space with no views? It doesn’t matter how bad a deal it is, it’s bound to fetch a high price in real-estate-cramped San Francisco. The excesses just keep mounting: an 8-by-12-foot parking space in an enclosed garage near the stadium where the baseball Giants play sold this week for $82,000, after just two weeks on the market. The real-estate agent said he sold a spot in the same building for $95,000 during the last housing boom. San Francisco’s real-estate prices have skyrocketed 22 percent from last year, according to the last measurement in March.