Sha’Carri Richardson Set to Race Olympic Gold Medalist Sprinter

    Sha’Carri Richardson will face off against the three Jamaican runners who swept the podium in the 100-meter sprint at the Tokyo Olympics next week. The Prefontaine Classic meet at the University of Oregon will see her square off against gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson on Aug. 21. Thompson-Herah also won gold in the 200-meter and the 4x100 relay. Richardson was disqualified from the Tokyo games last month because of a positive marijuana test after winning the 100-meter sprint at the U.S. Olympic trials.

