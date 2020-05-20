CHEAT SHEET
    Body Found Near Where Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Went Missing While Swimming, Says Report

    NOT IDENTIFIED

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Ethan Miller / Getty

    A body has been found near where professional wrestling star Shad Gaspard went missing while swimming last Sunday, according to a report from ABC7. However, officials haven’t yet identified the body. Gaspard—who is best known for being part of the WWE tag team duo Cryme Tyme in the late 2000s—is believed to have got caught up in strong rip currents off the coast of Venice Beach. A 10-year-old boy, who was reported to be Gaspard’s son, was rescued by lifeguards and is safe. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a call at Venice Beach early Wednesday morning. On Monday, Gaspard’s wife, Siliana, posted two photos of him on Instagram and said he’d been missing since Sunday at the beach. The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said it suspended its search for him.

