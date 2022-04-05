CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Denies Domestic Violence Charge

    Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed is denying allegations of domestic violence that landed him in police custody last week. The 43-year-old was arrested on March 27 and released on $50,000 bond with orders to return to court to face a felony charge on July 25. No victim was named. Shouhed’s lawyer said his client—who has been engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen since last summer — “will be exonerated.” The attorney, Alex Kessel, told People in a statement, "My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client.”

