‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Denies Domestic Violence Charge

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed is denying allegations of domestic violence that landed him in police custody last week. The 43-year-old was arrested on March 27 and released on $50,000 bond with orders to return to court to face a felony charge on July 25. No victim was named. Shouhed’s lawyer said his client—who has been engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen since last summer — “will be exonerated.” The attorney, Alex Kessel, told People in a statement, "My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client.”