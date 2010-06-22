Shahzad Pleads Guilty in Times Sq. Plot

On Monday Faisal Shahzad pleaded guilty to planting the Times Square car bomb, though he was anything but apologetic. "One has to understand where I'm coming from," he said in his guilty plea. "I consider myself... a Muslim soldier,” adding that “I'm going to plead guilty 100 times over." He warned of more attacks against the United States, said he built the faulty bomb alone, and used the drone attacks in Pakistan, which have often killed women and children, to justify his targeting of civilians. “I am part of the answer to the U.S. terrorizing the Muslim nations and the Muslim people,” he said. “And, on behalf of that, I'm avenging the attack. Living in the United States, Americans only care about their own people, but they don't care about the people elsewhere in the world when they die."
