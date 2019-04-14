Shakespeare’s London Home Where He Wrote ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Identified
WHEREFORE ART THOU
The London home where playwright William Shakespeare wrote Romeo and Juliet has been positively identified by theater historian Geoffrey Marsh, according to CNN. It was previously thought that Shakespeare lived near Liverpool Street Station when he wrote the famous play though the exact street address had not been identified. Marsh discovered that he lived in a property overlooking the churchyard of St. Helens’ and was a tenant of a leather sellers guild that organized the Elizabethan leather trade. “The place where Shakespeare lived in London gives us a more profound understanding of the inspirations for his work and life,” Marsh told CNN. “Within a few years of migrating to London from Stratford, he was living in one of the wealthiest parishes in the City, alongside powerful public figures, wealthy international merchants, society doctors and expert musicians.”