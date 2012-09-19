Shakira Expecting First Baby

Something tells us, she’ll belly dance her way right back to six-pack abs. Colombian pop singer Shakira announced Wednesday she’ll be taking a break from the spotlight due to her first pregnancy. “At this time we have decided to give priority to this unique moment in our lives and postpone all the promotional activities planned over the next few days,” the 35-year-old pop star wrote in a statement. Her boyfriend, Gerard Pique, is 25-year-old Spanish soccer player for FC Barcelona. This is a pretty fast turnaround for Shakira, who separated from her boyfriend of 11 years, Antonio de la Rua, in 2010 and began dating Pique a few months later. Shakira was recently announced as a new judge for NBC’s The Voice after Cee Lo Green and Christina Aguilera left the show.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED