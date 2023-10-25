Shakira Fans Can Barely Contain Their Glee at Gerard Piqué’s Viral Tumble
Shakira fans could barely hide their schadenfreude on Tuesday night when FC Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué was filmed falling off the stage as he was on his way to greet the crowd at the launch event of his Kings League Américas competition, a seven-a-side soccer league. According to TMZ, the 36-year-old seemed to be listening to something on his phone before he plummeted down a gap on the stage, but he was reportedly uninjured. Piqué later wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it was a “magic trick.” The incident quickly spread on social media with fans of his ex, Shakira, gleefully claimed it was karma after his messy separation from the singer last year. Following his retirement in 2022, Piqué’s personal life has been heavily documented, especially when he shared his new relationship with Clara Chia Martí, 24. In response, Shakira made a diss track with the lyrics, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo.”