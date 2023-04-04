Shakira Sasses Ex After His Controversial Reference to Her ‘Latin’ Heritage
Shakira has snapped back after her longtime ex-boyfriend made inexplicable mention of her “Latin American” heritage while criticizing her fans—the latest drama to ensue after the couple’s messy June 2022 breakup. Things have only heated up in the months since Shakira released her spicy single, “BZRP Music Session #53,” earlier this year, in which she notably takes aim at Piqué and his new 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. Over the weekend, Piqué, was accused of spouting negative comments surrounding Latin American people after an interview where he was asked about social media backlash following the split. “My ex-partner is Latin American and you have no idea what I’ve received over social media from people that are fans of her,” he said, according to Hola! “I don’t know them, it’s people who I guess don’t have lives. Why should you care about them? Zero. You’ll never meet them in your life, they’re like robots.” Then, Shakira, without mentioning Piqué by name, posted a pointed message in Spanish: “Proud to be Latin American,” alongside emoji symbols of the flags of 29 nations. The sassy post comes as Shakira announced she’s leaving Barcelona and relocating to Miami amid the break-up with the father of her two children.