Shamans’ Eerie 2026 Predictions Are Already Coming True

A group of shamans gathered in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Monday for their annual ritual to forecast the fortunes of world leaders—and at least one prophecy has already come true.

The shamans predicted the fall of Nicolás Maduro five days before the Venezuelan president was deposed when he was abducted in a raid ordered by President Donald Trump. They had even foretold that Trump, 79, would be the one to oust Maduro, 63.

U.S. forces extracted Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from his Caracas compound in the middle of the night on Saturday and then transported them to a jail in New York City. Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

“We have asked for Maduro to leave, to retire, for President Donald Trump of the United States to be able to remove him, and we have visualized that next year this will happen,” said shaman Ana María Simeón, according to the Associated Press.

However, the forecast came with a notable asterisk.

“We see Nicolas Maduro defeated. Nicolas Maduro will flee Venezuela. He will not be captured,” said Juan de Dios Garcia, another shaman, Reuters reported.

Maduro never had a chance to flee: U.S. forces extracted the dictator and his wife, Cilia Flores, from his Caracas compound in the middle of the night on Saturday and then transported them to New York City, where they are being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

A group of shamans and healers from the coastal, Andean and Amazonian regions of Peru hold images of US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro while performing end-of-year rituals and predictions in front of the sea in Chorrillos, Lima province, Peru, on December 29, 2025. CONNIE FRANCE/Connie FRANCE / AFP via Getty Images

Maduro and Flores, who are facing federal charges related to cocaine importation and possession of machine guns and destructive devices, are set to make their first appearance in a federal court on Monday.

Another of the shamans’ predictions does not bode well for Trump.

“The United States should prepare itself because Donald Trump will fall seriously ill,” Garcia proclaimed on Monday.

The prediction that the oldest inaugurated president of the United States will become “seriously ill” comes as he faces questions about his health.

In response to a request for comment about the shamans’ predictions, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast at the time: “President Trump remains in excellent overall health,” adding that the president’s “relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast” to the four years under former President Joe Biden, 83.

Garcia also foretold the end of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “I see that the conflict will end, they will raise the flag of peace,” Garcia predicted.

The shamans’ now-realized prediction about Maduro improves their often mixed record of annual predictions.