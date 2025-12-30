Shamans Deliver Ominous 2026 Health Prediction for Trump

Peruvian shamans gather annually to predict the fate of world leaders—and this year, they’re warning the U.S. to brace for President Donald Trump’s illness.

“The United States should prepare itself because Donald Trump will fall seriously ill,” proclaimed Juan de Dios Garcia in Lima, the capital of Peru, as shamans gathered on a beach in colorful traditional Andean ponchos, carrying posters of world leaders, including one of Trump, 79.

The ritual, held every December, has yielded a mix of hits and misses in forecasting the year ahead.

Trump’s cankles and bruised hand have fueled speculation around the 79 year old’s health. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While a 2024 prophecy that “a nuclear war” would occur between Israel and Gaza did not come true—instead, a ceasefire was put in place—the shamans correctly predicted in 2023 that former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori would perish within 12 months. Fujimori, who had been imprisoned for human rights abuses, died at the age of 86 in September of the following year.

The prediction that the oldest inaugurated president of the United States will become “seriously ill” comes at a time when concerns about his health have been repeatedly raised.

At the beginning of his second term, when Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House in February, a photo of his bruised right hand caked in makeup first raised questions about his declining health.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after questions arose about his swollen ankles. The Daily Beast/Reuters

Though at the time White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the bruises came from the president’s frequent handshakes, this explanation could not be used again when, in July, cameras caught the first sight of Trump’s now-infamous “cankles” as he attended the FIFA Club World Final.

As Trump’s swollen ankles drew attention, Leavitt disclosed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a circulatory condition in older adults that can cause leg swelling.

That diagnosis, along with additional photos circulating of Trump’s bruised hands and swollen ankles, fueled speculation in August about his potential death after he appeared to have no public events scheduled over the Labor Day weekend.

“Although I’m still here. We had a couple of bad predictions, so that was not good. I’ve never had that feeling before,” the president said at the time, addressing social media rumors of his death during a White House dinner.

Despite the president needing a “preventative MRI” in October—a procedure that doctors have questioned as standard—the White House has insisted that Trump remains in excellent health.

In response to a request for comment about the shaman’s predictions, Leavitt said: “President Trump remains in excellent overall health,” adding that the president’s “relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast” to the four years under former President Joe Biden, 83.

Yet, whether the shaman predictions prove true or not, the group also recorded some positive predictions for Trump, and a failure for a president whose leadership and country he has been criticizing for months.

“We have asked for Maduro to leave, to retire, for President Donald Trump of the United States to be able to remove him, and we have visualised that next year this will happen,” said shaman Ana María Simeón.

Tensions between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, 63, and Trump have escalated after Trump labeled Maduro’s regime a “FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION” and called for a “TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE” of the country in a Truth Social post, an action the Venezuelan government denounced as a “grotesque threat.”

The shamans also predicted some possible successes for Trump, who has been desperately seeking the Nobel Peace Prize. Getty Images

The shamans also offered a conflicting view on another potential success for Trump in 2026, which could bring him closer to his sought-after Nobel Peace Prize: ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

As Trump negotiates a possible peace deal between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 47, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, 73, one shaman predicted the two countries would reach an agreement and raise “the flag of peace,” while another foresaw the war continuing.