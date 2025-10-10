Trump Launches Desperate Last-Minute Attempts to Win Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump made a last-ditch attempt to convince the powers that be that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

The U.S. president made a series of Truth Social posts on Thursday night highlighting the positive reaction he has received over his efforts to broker peace around the world.

The winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 5 a.m. Friday morning ET, or at 11 a.m. Friday in Oslo.

Trump spammed his followers on Truth Social with a series of endorsements ahead of the announcement, sharing links to an opinion piece in The Washington Post declaring the president deserving of the accolade.

Another article quoted a group of Jewish Republicans who said the Nobel Peace Prize should be renamed in Trump’s honor.

Truth Social

He also linked to a Brietbart video arguing in favor of his being awarded the prize, an endorsement from parents of fentanyl victims, posted a video of his announcement of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, and posted a photo of the front page of The Jerusalem Post, which presented photos of Israeli hostages in the form of an outline of Trump’s side profile with the headline, “He’s bringing them home.”

However, Trump’s efforts appear to be in vain. While the decision making process is shrouded in secrecy, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has likely already selected the recipient ahead of Friday’s announcement.

Truth Social

The president has been incredibly transparent about his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was last awarded to a sitting U.S. president in 2009, when President Barack Obama received the honor.

Of that decision, Trump raged on Thursday, “He got the prize for doing nothing. He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country.”

Trump has been reportedly campaigning for the award for months. Earlier this year, Trump had been cold-calling members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which chooses the winners, according to Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

The president was ostensibly calling to discuss tariffs, but also broached the subject of the prize during discussions.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee. Geir Anders Rybakken Ørslien/Nobel Prize Outreach

The committee, which consists of a human rights advocate, a foreign policy expert, and three former ministers, criticized “influence campaigns” last month that are more likely to hinder a person’s chances than improve them.

“Some candidates push for it really hard and we do not like it... It is hard enough as it is to reach an agreement among ourselves, without having more people trying to influence us,” deputy leader of the committee Asle Toje told Reuters.

Trump was asked by reporters a head of Friday’s announcement what he felt his chances were for receiving the award. “Look, I made seven deals, and now it’s eight,” Trump said, before going on to ramble about the deals he’s brokered since entering office. “Solved the wars, one going 31 years, one going 34 years, one going 35 years, one going ten years.”

Joined by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office, Stubb was asked by reporters whether he believed Trump deserved to win the prize.

“Oh well, I think that’s probably a decision that comes from the Nobel Committee,” Stubb responded, sidestepping the question as he sat next to Trump.

Despite the last-minute barrage of optimistic Truth Social posts, MAGA is already beginning to mount the argument that the president was snubbed, sending out a fundraising email on Wednesday that decried the “radical global elites and fake news media [that] will NEVER give President Trump the credit he deserves.”

Trump has previously bemoaned the fact that Barack Obama has received a Nobel Peace Prize while he has not. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The missive also mentioned Obama, reading, “Let’s be blunt: They gave Barack Obama the Nobel Peace Prize for doing NOTHING. Meanwhile, President Trump is making GLOBAL PEACE a reality, but the media’s ignoring his HISTORIC efforts."