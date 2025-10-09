Trump Announces Peace Deal in Hail Mary at Nobel Prize

President Donald Trump rushed to unveil an Israel-Hamas peace deal with only two days left before the Nobel Peace Prize announcement.

Trump touted in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of “our peace plan,” which he described as a “historic and unprecedented event.”

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” he wrote. “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Trump shared the news in a Truth Social post. President Donald Trump on Truth Social

The post was published shortly after a hastily handwritten note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio was photographed during a roundtable event at the White House.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was speaking when Rubio handed Trump a note. Rubio was then seen whispering in Trump’s ear after the president gestured for him to come closer.

The note, captured by an AP photographer, reads, “We need you to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio writes a note before handing it to President Donald Trump during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington. Getty/Evan Vucci/AP

Trump wasted no time telling the media what just happened.

“Okay, I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying, ‘we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East’ and they’re gonna need me pretty quickly,” he said.

The president’s urgency likely stems from the fact that the Nobel Peace Prize is set to be announced on Friday.

Trump’s lofty Nobel laureate ambitions are no secret. The president has publicly stated—over and over again—that he should be awarded the prestigious honor for supposedly putting an end to multiple long-running conflicts across the globe, some of which even he struggles to recall.

But the publicity is likely to hurt his ambitions, according to Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.