Barack Obama’s latest social media post has triggered several MAGA mouthpieces.

The former president is facing criticism from right-wing influencers and White House officials after a post celebrating the Israel-Hamas peace deal failed to mention Donald Trump.

Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to end the war in Gaza, including the release of hostages.

While Obama, 64, made mention of the U.S.’ duty to support the rebuilding of Gaza and said he was “encouraged” that “an end of to the conflict is within sight,” he made no direct reference to Trump, who is being widely credited for ending the war.

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Obama posted on X Thursday, “We should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered.”

He added, “More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace."

The post soon had MAGA in a fit, with many responding to Obama by claiming he had forgotten one critical element: Trump.

After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2025

“I’ll finish it for you. ‘Thank you, Donald Trump,’” Donald Trump Jr. clapped back.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung had a similar idea an hour later, posting on X, “Say his name...PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz continued the theme. “Hey Barack, you forgot the words “Thank you President Trump!”, he posted on X.

Richard Grenell, Trump’s pick as Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States, shared Obama’s post and added, “The fire starter is praising the firemen.”

Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett echoed the MAGA sentiment, posting, “You forgot thank you @realDonaldTrump.”

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt snapped on X, “He couldn’t even utter Trump’s name. Obama was the most divisive President in modern American history and even in a moment of great accomplishment and peace he couldn’t be a unifier. Sad.”

Donald Trump Jr. defends his father on X. X

The strong reaction came just hours after Trump ranted about Obama after a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the White House.

Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Trump was asked several times if he thought he was in with a chance to win this year’s Peace Prize. One journalist told Trump, “President Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize for way less.”

President Donald Trump (R) and Finland President Alexander Stubb meet in the Oval Office at the the White House White House on October 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Stubb and Trump met to discuss bilateral trade, defense policy and the war in Ukraine. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump fired up when discussing Obama’s honor.

“Obama got a prize for doing nothing. Obama got a prize, he didn’t even know what he got it. He got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president. The worst president was Sleepy Joe Biden, but Obama was not a good president.

“After he won the election, then they gave him the Peace Prize right? My election was a much more important election,” Trump insisted.

The recipient of this year’s prize will be announced in Oslo on Friday, with the prizes awarded in a ceremony held on December 10, which marks the anniversary of Mr Nobel’s death.

During the press conference, Trump said he did not know what his chances of winning the award were, but was quick to reel off his presidential peace CV.